Flux Trading 1.5% Higher This Week (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Flux has a total market cap of $155.74 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flux has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.00302785 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00073210 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00066652 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00005791 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

FLUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 235,331,142 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

