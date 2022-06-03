Flux Price Up 8% Over Last 7 Days (FLUX)

Flux (FLUX) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Flux has a market capitalization of $170.75 million and $40.61 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flux has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00002383 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.18 or 0.00299395 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00074097 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00068174 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00005705 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 235,257,905 coins. Flux’s official website is datamine.network . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

