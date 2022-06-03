FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Shares Down 0.2%

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.60 and last traded at $43.69. Approximately 106,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 157,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.80.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 37,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 48,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter.

