Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $43.65

Shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.65, but opened at $41.89. Fiverr International shares last traded at $42.10, with a volume of 749 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FVRR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200-day moving average is $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 20.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fiverr International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

