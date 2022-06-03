Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.91 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $86.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.72 million to $87.07 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $75.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $357.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $355.45 million to $359.79 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $448.15 million, with estimates ranging from $436.60 million to $470.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.78. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $120.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $68.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:FVRR traded down $1.82 on Friday, reaching $41.83. 817,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,197,079. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.41. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $262.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FVRR. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 20.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth $34,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 31.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

