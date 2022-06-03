Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Five Star Bancorp operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. Five Star Bancorp provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals and individuals. Five Star Bancorp is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. “

Shares of FSBC opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.58 million and a PE ratio of 10.68. Five Star Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.06.

Five Star Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FSBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 45.14% and a return on equity of 18.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $425,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 32,763 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 15.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Bancorp (Get Rating)

