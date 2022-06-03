Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Purchased by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $406,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 40,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 308,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,980,000 after purchasing an additional 31,796 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,392,199.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total value of $1,000,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.28.

FISV stock opened at $100.85 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.91 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

