First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,596 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 0.8% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $46.80. 1,605 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,083. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

