First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,491 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises 0.9% of Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,375,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,418,000 after buying an additional 3,581,960 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,167,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,159,000 after buying an additional 1,619,961 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,351,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,087,000 after buying an additional 1,544,931 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,297,000. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,736,000.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

Shares of FPE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,489,588. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.