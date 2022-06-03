Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.00 target price on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.27% from the company’s current price.

TSE FAF traded down C$0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,914. Fire & Flower has a twelve month low of C$2.51 and a twelve month high of C$12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.35. The firm has a market cap of C$158.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$42.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fire & Flower will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

