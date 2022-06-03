Financial Analysis: Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) & Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Gores Holdings VIII and Gevo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A Gevo 0 0 2 0 3.00

Gevo has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 58.23%. Given Gevo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gevo is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Gevo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Gevo $710,000.00 1,346.91 -$59.20 million ($0.32) -14.81

Gores Holdings VIII has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Gevo.

Volatility and Risk

Gores Holdings VIII has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gevo has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.2% of Gevo shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Gevo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and Gevo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -2.41% Gevo -7,625.77% -11.70% -9.73%

About Gores Holdings VIII (Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About Gevo (Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc. operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives. Its products also include renewable gasoline and diesel, isooctane, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein. Gevo, Inc. has a strategic alliance with Axens North America, Inc. for ethanol-to-jet technology and sustainable aviation fuel commercial project development. The company was formerly known as Methanotech, Inc. and changed its name to Gevo, Inc. in March 2006. Gevo, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

