FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FGI Industries (NASDAQ:FGI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a speculative buy rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of FGI Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGI opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. FGI Industries has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $6.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47.

FGI Industries ( NASDAQ:FGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $52.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FGI Industries will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FGI. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FGI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the first quarter worth $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in FGI Industries in the first quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

FGI Industries ltd. supplies kitchen and bath products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells sanitaryware products, such as toilets, sinks, pedestals, and toilet seats; wood and wood-substitute furniture for bathrooms, including vanities, mirrors, laundry, medicine cabinets, and other storage systems; shower systems; and customer kitchen cabinetry and other accessory items under the Foremost, avenue, contrac, Jetcoat, rosenberg, and Covered Bridge Cabinetry brand names.

