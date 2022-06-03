Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ferguson plc is a distributor of plumbing and heating products to professional contractors and consumers primarily in the USA, UK, Nordics, Canada and Central Europe. Ferguson plc, formerly known as Wolseley plc, is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £150 ($189.78) to £140 ($177.13) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferguson from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £114.75 ($145.18) to £103.65 ($131.14) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $7,739.40.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $121.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.68. Ferguson has a fifty-two week low of $111.81 and a fifty-two week high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. On average, analysts expect that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 339.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 42,880 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

