Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives $60.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.17.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,885 shares of company stock valued at $100,509. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 38.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.5% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 47.8% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $7,701,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth $1,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

FAST opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

