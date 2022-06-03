Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Shares Down 7.3%

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.17 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 35,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,907,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the first quarter worth $54,000.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile (NASDAQ:FFIE)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Gardena, California.

