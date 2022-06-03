Falcon Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Trading Up 0.5%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 153,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 362,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.13.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FOLGF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Falcon Oil & Gas (FOLGF)
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.