Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.3% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 126,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 444.3% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 33,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 27,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 10,701,215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $654,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $241,625.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.34. 326,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,461,068. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $99.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.73.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

