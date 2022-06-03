Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $212.65 Million

Brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) to announce $212.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $220.30 million. Exterran posted sales of $146.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year sales of $860.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $855.00 million to $866.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $959.90 million, with estimates ranging from $910.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exterran.

EXTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exterran in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exterran by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,445 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in Exterran by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 501,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 299,250 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Exterran by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Exterran by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 67,826 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXTN traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $6.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

