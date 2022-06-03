Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Shares Gap Down to $21.24

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.24, but opened at $20.11. Expensify shares last traded at $20.48, with a volume of 3,014 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Expensify from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Expensify from $44.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Expensify in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expensify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Expensify from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $40.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expensify, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,599,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. OpenView Management LLC bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $441,947,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Expensify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

