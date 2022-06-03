Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $132,403,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,005,000 after purchasing an additional 573,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,275,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,245,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,974 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,236,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 201,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,853,000 after purchasing an additional 179,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $108.97 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $94.95 and a one year high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.60.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

