Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Down 5.4%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $48.32 and last traded at $48.46. Approximately 6,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,259,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.22.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.24.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

