EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives $15.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE EVGO traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.46. 54,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,959. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.52.

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in EVgo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 155,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in EVgo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in EVgo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 650,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,370,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

About EVgo

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

