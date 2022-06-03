Everipedia (IQ) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.22 Million

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Everipedia coin can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Everipedia has a total market cap of $60.27 million and approximately $6.22 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00758659 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $121.79 or 0.00411845 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00031652 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,446,820 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

