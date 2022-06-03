Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Shares Gap Down to $42.42

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.42, but opened at $40.84. Everbridge shares last traded at $41.85, with a volume of 1,080 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everbridge from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Everbridge from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.01 and a 200 day moving average of $56.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $100.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.82 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 3,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $130,285.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,850.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vernon Irvin sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $34,229.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,515.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,839 shares of company stock valued at $195,628 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,649,000 after purchasing an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Everbridge by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,755,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everbridge by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

