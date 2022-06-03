EUNO (EUNO) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. EUNO has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $8.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00192775 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $6,132.94 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,554,865,552 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

