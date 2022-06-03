Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.20. Etsy posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 45.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $2.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $8.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETSY shares. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.60.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,525 shares of company stock valued at $8,853,475. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Etsy by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy stock traded down $6.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.98. 3,926,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,476,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $68.40 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.98.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

