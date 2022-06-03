Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $199.30 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $199.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $199.70 million and the lowest is $198.90 million. Ethan Allen Interiors reported sales of $178.32 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors will report full-year sales of $787.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $786.90 million to $787.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $779.40 million, with estimates ranging from $771.00 million to $787.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ethan Allen Interiors.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $197.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

NYSE:ETD traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $22.66. 183,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,662. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $20.86 and a fifty-two week high of $31.11. The stock has a market cap of $573.80 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $25.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $449,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,408,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

