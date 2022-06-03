ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESSA Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

ESSA stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34. ESSA Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.41.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 25.39%. The firm had revenue of $16.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESSA. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 105.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 111,655 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $508,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESSA Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

