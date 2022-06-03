ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.ESCO Technologies also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.27. The stock had a trading volume of 63,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,771. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ESCO Technologies has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $97.55.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.67 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $379,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

