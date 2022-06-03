ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.45 billion-$2.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.49 billion.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price for the company.

NYSE:ESAB traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,098. ESAB has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $58.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

ESAB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables, including electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

