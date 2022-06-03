Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Up 11.2%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 10,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 470,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $678.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Research analysts predict that Erasca, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Erasca during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

