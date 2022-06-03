Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Trading Up 11.2%

Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. 10,836 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 470,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Erasca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Erasca currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.45.
The stock has a market capitalization of $678.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERAS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Erasca by 212.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth $49,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth $50,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Erasca during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Erasca during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS)
Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company's lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
