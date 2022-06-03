Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Purchased by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned 2.86% of Equinix worth $2,178,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $11.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $683.42. 3,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,495. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $621.34 and a fifty-two week high of $885.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $711.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $737.56.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $849.06.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total value of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total value of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,608 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,844. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.