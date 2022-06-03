Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.00 million-$326.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $331.10 million.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.17-$2.23 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envestnet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.57.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE:ENV traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.47. The stock had a trading volume of 368 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,779. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $59.01 and a 1-year high of $85.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $321.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total transaction of $49,988.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 260.2% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 36.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 10,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

About Envestnet (Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.