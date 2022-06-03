Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (OTCMKTS:GMVHF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,430.00.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,165 ($27.39) to GBX 2,060 ($26.06) in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Entain alerts:

Entain stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363. Entain has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $34.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.05.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.