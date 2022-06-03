Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENGIY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Engie from €18.00 ($19.35) to €16.00 ($17.20) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Engie from €17.00 ($18.28) to €17.50 ($18.82) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Engie from €14.00 ($15.05) to €15.50 ($16.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Engie presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.33.

Shares of ENGIY opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. Engie has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $16.78.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were issued a $0.7631 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. This represents a yield of 9.96%.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

