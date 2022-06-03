Engie (EPA:ENGI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.66

Shares of Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €12.66 ($13.61) and traded as high as €12.72 ($13.68). Engie shares last traded at €12.48 ($13.42), with a volume of 4,341,512 shares traded.

ENGI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($18.28) price objective on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €15.50 ($16.67) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($20.97) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.60 ($21.08) target price on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €11.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.66.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

