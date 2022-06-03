Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NETI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Eneti in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NETI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at $12,900,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at $6,587,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Eneti in the 4th quarter valued at $4,356,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eneti by 3,624.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after buying an additional 510,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eneti by 278.7% in the 4th quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 603,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,000 after buying an additional 444,444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Eneti stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.92. 217,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,676. Eneti has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $275.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Eneti Inc engages in the offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

