Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.14-$2.15 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $731.89 million-$734.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $834.62 million.Endava also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.54-$0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DAVA traded up $3.71 on Friday, reaching $106.54. 270,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,309. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.94 and a beta of 1.18. Endava has a 52 week low of $86.17 and a 52 week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Endava’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Endava will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Endava from $154.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Endava in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Endava by 30.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Endava during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Endava during the third quarter worth about $247,000. 49.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

