EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,272 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.81% of EMCOR Group worth $54,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $107.63 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.72 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.84.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

In related news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

