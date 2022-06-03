Elrond (EGLD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $45.30 Million

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $76.68 or 0.00259311 BTC on major exchanges. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $45.30 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00077180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000599 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00017763 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00028464 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000202 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 22,084,975 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

