Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.05-$7.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on EA. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $169.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.54.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.84. 20,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,552,664. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $148.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.64%.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.29, for a total value of $121,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total value of $430,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,700 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,984,354. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EA. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,538 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,725 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

