Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) will post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings. Eldorado Gold reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eldorado Gold.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $194.67 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 51.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EGO. TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after buying an additional 530,401 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 25,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

EGO traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,816,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,404,166. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $12.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eldorado Gold (EGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.