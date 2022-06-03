Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. 45,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.50.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.