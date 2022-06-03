Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.20–$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $244.00 million-$246.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $247.35 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.36–$0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE ESTC traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.14. 45,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $189.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day moving average is $95.30.

Get Elastic alerts:

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair initiated coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.50.

In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,038,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,112,000 after purchasing an additional 101,159 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,557,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,421 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,256,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,101,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 53,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.