Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Price Target Raised to C$0.70 at Stifel Nicolaus

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$0.75 price target on shares of Eguana Technologies and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Eguana Technologies alerts:

CVE:EGT opened at C$0.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$126.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32. Eguana Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.24 and a twelve month high of C$0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39.

Eguana Technologies ( CVE:EGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.30 million.

About Eguana Technologies (Get Rating)

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eguana Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eguana Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.