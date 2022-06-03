Efforce Reaches Market Cap of $55.93 Million (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Efforce coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Efforce has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Efforce has a market capitalization of $55.93 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,388.99 or 1.00001852 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce is a coin. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 coins. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial . The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io . Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

