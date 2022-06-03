Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.26.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $101.21 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $91.52 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.82, for a total transaction of $3,086,391.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,211.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 244,840 shares of company stock valued at $26,312,129. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.