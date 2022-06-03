Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $15.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $16.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EIX. Mizuho lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Edison International by 67.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Edison International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,153. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

