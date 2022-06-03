Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) will post sales of $3.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edison International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.41 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.45 billion. Edison International reported sales of $3.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $15.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.34 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $15.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.82 billion to $16.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Edison International.
Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Edison International by 67.4% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Edison International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 64,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 791,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,904,000 after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:EIX traded up $0.63 on Friday, reaching $70.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,153. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.64. Edison International has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $73.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.23.
About Edison International (Get Rating)
Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edison International (EIX)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edison International (EIX)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.