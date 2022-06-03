Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.38-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of EPC traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. 3,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average of $40.31. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $547.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.13 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPC. StockNews.com began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.57.
In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,616,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,869,000 after purchasing an additional 222,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,950,000 after buying an additional 153,278 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,940,000 after buying an additional 93,562 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,029,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,702,000 after buying an additional 135,214 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile (Get Rating)
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Edgewell Personal Care (EPC)
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Alibaba Group: Rallying on Fundamentals & Improved Macro Backdrop
Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.