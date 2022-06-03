Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of EXG opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.81.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
