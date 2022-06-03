Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EXG)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EXG opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.60. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.93 and a 12 month high of $10.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,175,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 100,322 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 885,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,447,000 after buying an additional 56,283 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 35,512 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.