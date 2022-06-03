Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0727 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE ETW opened at $8.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETW. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $106,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth $112,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth $207,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

